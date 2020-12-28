  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

    28.12.2020 [14:19]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency President Aliyev,

    I would like to extend my warmest regards and best wishes on your birthday. It is indeed an auspicious year during which your leadership has led Azerbaijan to historic territorial victories, marking 17 years of wise and visionary leadership.

    Now that Azerbaijan has successfully put behind one of the biggest threats to stability in the region, we stand ready to work with you to bring about new bilateral and multilateral opportunities for cooperation and progress.

    Warmly,

     

    Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

    President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2020 [13:25]
    From Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan
    27.12.2020 [17:08]
    From Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia
    27.12.2020 [11:00]
    From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    27.12.2020 [10:37]
    To the Prime Minister of Georgia His Excellency Mr. Giorgi Gakharia