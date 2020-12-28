From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
28.12.2020 [14:19]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency President Aliyev,
I would like to extend my warmest regards and best wishes on your birthday. It is indeed an auspicious year during which your leadership has led Azerbaijan to historic territorial victories, marking 17 years of wise and visionary leadership.
Now that Azerbaijan has successfully put behind one of the biggest threats to stability in the region, we stand ready to work with you to bring about new bilateral and multilateral opportunities for cooperation and progress.
Warmly,
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani
President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
