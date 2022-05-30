  • HOMEPAGE
    From Mohammad Younes Menfi, Head of the Presidential Council of Libya

    30.05.2022 [10:16]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    It is my pleasure to extend to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan my best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- the Independence Day.

    On this remarkable day, I wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and prosperity.

    Please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

    Mohammad Younes Menfi

    Head of the Presidential Council of Libya

