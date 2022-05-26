  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

    26.05.2022 [11:14]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency, my dear brother,

    As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure, to send Your Excellency, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, our warmest congratulations, along with our best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish the people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity.

    I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the close, fraternal bonds between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am sure you are as keen as I am to develop and expand our ties, for the benefit of our two sister nations.

    Yours sincerely,

     

    Mohammed VI

    King of Morocco

     

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Mohammed VI, King of Morocco
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2022 [11:53]
    From Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden
    26.05.2022 [11:29]
    From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye
    26.05.2022 [11:06]
    From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
    26.05.2022 [10:51]
    From Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, King of Malaysia