    From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    20.05.2019 [18:31]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of your country, the Republic Day. I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of Azerbaijan greater progress and prosperity.

    Your Excellency, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration,

     

    Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

    Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

