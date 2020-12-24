From Petar Stoyanov, Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria
AzerTAg.az
24.12.2020 [18:57]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency, dear friend,
On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my most sincere wishes for good health and happiness to you and your family, as well as my wishes for success and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan!
Mr. President thank you for all your support been provided since its beginning to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its Co-Chairs, Board Members, Secretary General and his team.
Respectfully,
Petar Stoyanov
President of the Republic of Bulgaria 1997-2002
Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
