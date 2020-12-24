  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Petar Stoyanov, Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria

    24.12.2020 [18:57]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency, dear friend,

    On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my most sincere wishes for good health and happiness to you and your family, as well as my wishes for success and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan!

    Mr. President thank you for all your support been provided since its beginning to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its Co-Chairs, Board Members, Secretary General and his team.

    Respectfully,

    Petar Stoyanov

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria 1997-2002

    Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Petar Stoyanov, Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2020 [18:46]
    From Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization
    24.12.2020 [18:40]
    From Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia
    24.12.2020 [17:56]
    From Rosen Plevneliev, Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    24.12.2020 [14:13]
    From Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker, Honorary President of the Club of Rome