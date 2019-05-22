    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

    22.05.2019 [17:33]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    Dear brother,

    I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and through you to the whole people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national day, the Republic Day.

    The great success that the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan has gained in all areas since the restoration of its independence is a source of pride for Turkey too. Thanks to your far-sighted leadership, we are absolutely confident that Azerbaijan will continue to multiply these achievements. I would like to reaffirm our determination to further strengthen our strategic relationship, which is expanding under “one nation, two states” slogan. I sincerely believe that our future close cooperation will make a significant contribution to peace, prosperity and stability in and beyond our region.

    Taking the opportunity, once again I would like to wish Your Excellency the best of health and happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    President of the Republic of Turkey

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.05.2019 [18:48]
    From Abdelkader Bensalah, Interim President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
    21.05.2019 [16:03]
    From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
    21.05.2019 [15:57]
    From Philippe, King of the Belgians
    20.05.2019 [18:31]
    From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia