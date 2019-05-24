    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

    24.05.2019 [17:23]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Esteemed Mr President,

    On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, please accept my most cordial congratulations and sincere wishes for the prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people.

    I would like to take this pleasant occasion to reaffirm to you the willingness of the Republic of Bulgaria to continue developing strategic partnership relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    I am convinced that the cooperation between our states will keep on its ascending development as it is based on a stable ground – the friendly ties between our peoples.

    Please accept, Dear Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Rumen Radev

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria

