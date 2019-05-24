From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, please accept my most cordial congratulations and sincere wishes for the prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people.

I would like to take this pleasant occasion to reaffirm to you the willingness of the Republic of Bulgaria to continue developing strategic partnership relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am convinced that the cooperation between our states will keep on its ascending development as it is based on a stable ground – the friendly ties between our peoples.

Please accept, Dear Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria