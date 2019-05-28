From Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland
28.05.2019 [10:33]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the 101st Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Sauli Niinisto
President of the Republic of Finland
