    From Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland

    28.05.2019 [10:33]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the occasion of the 101st Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Sauli Niinisto

    President of the Republic of Finland

     

