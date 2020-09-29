  • HOMEPAGE
    From Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    29.09.2020 [20:29]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    I would like to express my strong condemnation of the Armenian artillery attacks that led to the escalation of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with which it has extremely good friendly relations.

    I hope that the armed conflicts, which pose a threat to peace throughout the region, will be stopped as soon as possible, and that a peaceful solution will be reached through negotiations in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

     

    Sefik Dzaferovic

    Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

