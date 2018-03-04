    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

    04.03.2018 [12:30]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a fire in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

    Excellency, on this mournful day, I offer my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to you, the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and members of the bereaved families.

    I pray that Allah Almighty rests the souls of the dead in peace, wish their loved ones patience and the injured soonest recovery.

    With deep sorrow,

     

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
    03.03.2018 [20:56]
    From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation
    03.03.2018 [00:23]
    From Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    17.10.2017 [16:25]
    From Aleksey Sergeev, Secretary General of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States
    Other news in this section
    04.03.2018 [15:18]
    His Excellency Mr Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
    04.03.2018 [13:35]
    From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
    03.03.2018 [20:56]
    From Alexander Zhilkin, Governor of Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation
    03.03.2018 [11:12]
    From Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey