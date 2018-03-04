From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a fire in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

Excellency, on this mournful day, I offer my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to you, the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and members of the bereaved families.

I pray that Allah Almighty rests the souls of the dead in peace, wish their loved ones patience and the injured soonest recovery.

With deep sorrow,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan