From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency distinguished President,

It is with great pleasure that I extend to you and the brotherly people of your country my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national day of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day, and convey my sincerest wishes to you.

We are delighted to see the drastic reforms carried out under your wise leadership in Azerbaijan's socio-political life and outstanding achievements in enhancing the economic potential and influence of the country.

I am confident that through our joint efforts the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the traditionally friendly ties of cooperation based on mutual respect will continue developing to the benefit of our nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, long life, personal happiness and great success in your high responsible activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

Sincerely,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan