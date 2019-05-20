    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

    20.05.2019 [17:38]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency distinguished President,

    It is with great pleasure that I extend to you and the brotherly people of your country my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national day of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day, and convey my sincerest wishes to you.

    We are delighted to see the drastic reforms carried out under your wise leadership in Azerbaijan's socio-political life and outstanding achievements in enhancing the economic potential and influence of the country.

    I am confident that through our joint efforts the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the traditionally friendly ties of cooperation based on mutual respect will continue developing to the benefit of our nations.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, long life, personal happiness and great success in your high responsible activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

    Sincerely,

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [18:31]
    From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    20.05.2019 [18:20]
    From Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq
    20.05.2019 [18:09]
    From Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
    20.05.2019 [17:58]
    From Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India