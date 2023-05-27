  • HOMEPAGE
    From Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

    27.05.2023 [22:51]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan as well as on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Pakistan greatly values its fraternal bond with Azerbaijan and will continue to offer steadfast support to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I also remain confident that the close cooperation between our countries will expand further for the mutual benefit of our two peoples. In this regard, I look forward to visiting your beautiful country soon.

    I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the recently commemorated centennial anniversary of the founding father and great national leader His Excellency Heydar Aliyev. Present day Azerbaijan, advancing on the path of progress and prosperity, is indeed a celebration of Heydar Aliyev's life-long mission.

    I avail myself of this opportunity to pray for Your Excellency's good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

     

    Shehbaz Sharif

    Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

