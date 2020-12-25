From Talant Mamytov, Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Azerbaijan has made great strides due to your professionalism and life experience, and wise leadership, which has earned the support and respect of nations.

I am confident that the fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the friendly relations between our countries will continue to strengthen in the interest of the welfare of our peoples.

At the same time, on behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of New Year.

I wish you robust health and long life, and new accomplishments in your high state activity, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Talant Mamytov

Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic