From Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe
AzerTAg.az
13.03.2018 [10:51]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear President,
I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire at a narcological hospital in Baku’s Khatai District, which caused so many casualties.
I extend our condolences, both personally and on behalf of the Council of Europe, to the families of the victims, to the Azerbaijani authorities and through their auspices, to the people of Azerbaijan.
The Council of Europe stands by the people of Azerbaijan in this tragic moment.
Yours sincerely,
Thorbjorn Jagland
Secretary General of the Council of Europe
