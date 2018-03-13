    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe

    13.03.2018 [10:51]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President,

    I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of a fire at a narcological hospital in Baku’s Khatai District, which caused so many casualties.

    I extend our condolences, both personally and on behalf of the Council of Europe, to the families of the victims, to the Azerbaijani authorities and through their auspices, to the people of Azerbaijan.

    The Council of Europe stands by the people of Azerbaijan in this tragic moment.

    Yours sincerely,

    Thorbjorn Jagland

    Secretary General of the Council of Europe

