  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Vardis Vardinoyannis, Chairman of Motor Oil Hellas and Vegas Oil and Gas companies, and his wife Marianna Vardinoyannis

    25.12.2020 [19:26]

    To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the special day of your birthday we wholeheartedly address to you our most heartfelt wishes for good health, strength, happiness, prosperity and all the best that life can offer to come your way.

    With our deepest feelings of esteem,

     

    Vardis Vardinoyannis

    Chairman of Motor Oil Hellas and Vegas Oil and Gas companies, and his wife Marianna Vardinoyannis

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Vardis Vardinoyannis, Chairman of Motor Oil Hellas and Vegas Oil and Gas companies, and his wife Marianna Vardinoyannis
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2020 [20:31]
    From Milo Đukanović, President of Montenegro
    25.12.2020 [20:09]
    From Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel
    25.12.2020 [19:58]
    From Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
    25.12.2020 [19:44]
    From Hikmet Çetin, Former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center