    From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

    26.05.2022 [11:06]

    His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

    Your country’s achievements in socio-economic development are acknowledged by everyone. Azerbaijan has rightfully gained influence on the global arena, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda.

    We note with pleasure the Russia-Azerbaijan high level bilateral relations. The Declaration on “Allied interaction” signed in February will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of quality of bilateral ties in all spheres, which fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I cordially wish you the best of health and successes, and all citizens of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Vladimir Putin

    President of the Russian Federation

