From Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
04.03.2018 [13:35]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
We were deeply saddened in Dagestan by the tragic news of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku that claimed tens of lives.
On behalf of all Dagestanis and my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan, families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery. We share your grief.
Sincerely,
Vladimir Vasilyev
Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation
