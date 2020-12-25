From Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

It gives me immense pleasure to emphasize that during your presidency the Republic of Azerbaijan has proved itself as a regional leader, and our bilateral relations have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership.

I am confident that we have common interest in deepening the relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Highly appreciating the comprehensive support of the friendly Azerbaijan for our country and your personal contributions, Ukraine will continue to resolutely support the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders.

I would be happy to see you in Kyiv with an official visit at your earliest convenience to continue our personal dialogue on a broad range of topical issues between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Mr. President, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you good health, endless energy, and success in your high state activities in the interest of the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine