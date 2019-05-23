    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

    23.05.2019 [17:36]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations. I pray to Almighty Allah for the health and wellness of your Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

    The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strong ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends its role in supporting the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action, an objective for which the OIC was established. The OIC will continue its efforts in serving its member states, promoting their common values and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongst them.

    I look forward to your Excellency’s guidance and support to strengthen the solidarity among the people of our member states and opening up new horizons for joint Islamic action.

    Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.

     

    Yousef A. Al Othaimeen,

    Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

