Gasoline prices in Japan hit 3-year high

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Gasoline prices in Japan are the highest they've been in almost 3 years, according to NHK World-Japan.

Japan's Oil Information Center says the average price of regular gasoline was 160 yen, or about one dollar 43 cents, per liter as of Monday.

That's up 1.3 yen from a week earlier, marking an increase for the fifth consecutive week.

Crude oil prices have been on the rise since a hurricane tore through the southern United States in August. The area is home to many oil production facilities.

The center says drivers could face high prices for the foreseeable future, with key producers like Russia deciding to keep their output unchanged for November. The problem could be exacerbated as countries in Europe buy up stock for the upcoming winter season.