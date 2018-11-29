Government of Azerbaijan, UN Economic Commission for Europe sign Joint Statement

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

The Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have signed the Joint Statement on cooperation on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova.

Ali Ahmadov noted the successful implementation of projects between Azerbaijan and the UN, many of them covering sustainable development.

Olga Algayerova praised the UN-Azerbaijan cooperation. She expressed the UN`s readiness to support projects aimed at fulfilling tasks arising from the Sustainable Development Goals.