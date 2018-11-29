    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Government of Azerbaijan, UN Economic Commission for Europe sign Joint Statement

    29.11.2018 [21:07]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    The Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) have signed the Joint Statement on cooperation on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

    The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova.

    Ali Ahmadov noted the successful implementation of projects between Azerbaijan and the UN, many of them covering sustainable development.

    Olga Algayerova praised the UN-Azerbaijan cooperation. She expressed the UN`s readiness to support projects aimed at fulfilling tasks arising from the Sustainable Development Goals.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Government of Azerbaijan, UN Economic Commission for Europe sign Joint Statement
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [16:11]
    Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism policy highlighted at UN Forum
    01.12.2018 [12:45]
    New infrastructure created in Gazanchi village, Julfa
    30.11.2018 [12:42]
    Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approves state budget for 2019
    30.11.2018 [12:22]
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Mexico for working visit
    Government of Azerbaijan, UN Economic Commission for Europe sign Joint Statement Government of Azerbaijan, UN Economic Commission for Europe sign Joint Statement