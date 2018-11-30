    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    Her Excellency Mrs Salome Zurabishvili, President-elect of Georgia

    30.11.2018 [11:06]

    Dear Mrs Zurabishvili,

    I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of Georgia.

    Azerbaijan and Georgia are bound together by traditional relations of friendship and good neighborliness. I believe that we will keep making joint efforts to strengthen our strategic partnership based on mutual confidence and support and successfully continue and develop our bilateral cooperation in all areas in the years to come.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Georgia.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 30 November, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :Her Excellency Mrs Salome Zurabishvili, President-elect of Georgia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    25.11.2018 [12:02]
    His Excellency Mr Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan
    05.10.2018 [19:40]
    His Excellency Mr Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq
    06.09.2018 [10:50]
    His Excellency Mr Arif Alvi, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
    20.08.2018 [13:27]
    His Excellency Mr Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [15:02]
    His Excellency Mr George Walker Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:39]
    His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:08]
    His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania
    29.11.2018 [23:06]
    His Excellency Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania