    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova

    14.03.2018 [11:04]

    Chisinau, March 14, AZERTAC

    A groundbreaking ceremony for the building of new cultural education center sponsored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been held in the Ceadir-Lunga city of Gagauzia, Moldova, Azerbaijan’s embassy in Moldova said.

    The ceremony was attended by the president of Moldova Igor Dodon, head of the Gagauzia Autonomy Ms. Irina Fedorovna Vlah, representative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Akbar Guliyev.

    The Cultural Education Center to be equipped with all necessary facilities, will promote the children and youth of Ceadir-Lunga city and surrounding regions to realize their potential in various directions and serve development of the young talents of the Moldovan people.

    Construction of the Center will be another symbol of the friendly and close relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, make its contribution to the progress of these ties.

    Elnur Huseynli

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.03.2018 [21:25]
    Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads visit AZERTAC
    14.03.2018 [19:17]
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation in variety of fields
    14.03.2018 [18:31]
    63 international observers accredited by Central Election Commission
    14.03.2018 [14:55]
    Parliament president Brajovic: Montenegro fully supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova Heydar Aliyev Foundation sponsors building of Cultural Education Center in Moldova