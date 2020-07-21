  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Hikmat Hajiyev: In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets

    21.07.2020 [17:49]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets. The Armenian side is deliberately trying to politicize the problem by spreading such misinformation. The Azerbaijani side has never voiced the idea of attacking civilian targets. The Armenian side, however, has repeatedly made threatening statements about striking the Mingachevir water reservoir, oil and gas pipelines and cities of Azerbaijan, said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev at a press conference held on 21 July.

    The presidential aide noted that all this testifies to the insidious goals of Armenia’s military-political leadership. The Armenian side is trying to conceal its crimes and divert the attention of the international community.

    Hikmat Hajiyev also added that the Armenian side was creating fake companies engaged in the illegal supply of weapons to the black market. He said there was information that these weapons had got into the hands of terrorists.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hikmat Hajiyev: In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.07.2020 [17:00]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: As soon as Armenia finds itself in a difficult situation, it starts targeting civilian facilities
    21.07.2020 [16:39]
    Nathalie Goulet: France must be more active in providing a solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
    21.07.2020 [16:03]
    The Korea Times: Azerbaijan denounces Armenia over border attack in violation of ceasefire agreement
    21.07.2020 [15:41]
    Armenians commit act of vandalism against Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia
    Hikmat Hajiyev: In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets