Hikmat Hajiyev: In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan has never planned attacks on civilian targets. The Armenian side is deliberately trying to politicize the problem by spreading such misinformation. The Azerbaijani side has never voiced the idea of attacking civilian targets. The Armenian side, however, has repeatedly made threatening statements about striking the Mingachevir water reservoir, oil and gas pipelines and cities of Azerbaijan, said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev at a press conference held on 21 July.

The presidential aide noted that all this testifies to the insidious goals of Armenia’s military-political leadership. The Armenian side is trying to conceal its crimes and divert the attention of the international community.

Hikmat Hajiyev also added that the Armenian side was creating fake companies engaged in the illegal supply of weapons to the black market. He said there was information that these weapons had got into the hands of terrorists.