His Excellency Mr George Walker Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
01.12.2018 [15:02]
Your Excellency,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your father George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman.
Sharing your grief in this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences to you and all the members of your family over this irreparable loss.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 1 December, 2018
