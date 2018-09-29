    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia

    29.09.2018 [21:25]

    Dear Mr President,

    I am deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destruction caused by a natural disaster that hit Sulawesi island.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Indonesia on the occasion of this tragedy, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery.

    Allah rest the dead in peace!

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 29 September, 2018

