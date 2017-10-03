    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

    03.10.2017 [15:06]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea - National Foundation Day.

    Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea are on the path of dynamic and comprehensive development. I am confident that friendly ties and mutually fruitful cooperation between the two countries will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our peoples.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 29 September, 2017

