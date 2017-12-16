    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    16.12.2017 [12:19]

    Dear Nursultan Abishevich,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Independence Day.

    Brotherly Kazakhstan has made significant strides in strengthening statehood, as well as in socio-economic and humanitarian spheres, and has become an active and influential member of the world community.

    I am confident that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan inter-governmental relations, our friendship and partnership, which are based on mutual trust, confidence and support, will continue developing through our joint efforts in accordance with the will of our peoples who share common historical past and national and spiritual values.

    Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 14 December, 2017.

