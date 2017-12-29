    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

    29.12.2017 [23:40]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Cuba peace and prosperity.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 December, 2017

