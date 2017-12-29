His Excellency Mr Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Cuba peace and prosperity.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 December, 2017