His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

Your Highness,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I offer my sincerest congratulations to you and to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

I believe that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will further develop and expand in accordance with the will of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sıncerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 December, 2017