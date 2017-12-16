His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain
Your Highness,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I offer my sincerest congratulations to you and to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
I believe that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will further develop and expand in accordance with the will of our nations.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sıncerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 December, 2017
