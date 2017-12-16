    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

    16.12.2017 [17:07]

    Your Highness,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I offer my sincerest congratulations to you and to all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    I believe that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will further develop and expand in accordance with the will of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sıncerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 14 December, 2017

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    05.12.2017 [10:25]
    His Highness Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand
    02.12.2017 [12:58]
    His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
    17.11.2017 [22:50]
    His Highness Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of Oman
    20.07.2017 [22:54]
    His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2017 [12:19]
    His Excellency Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    14.12.2017 [11:20]
    His Excellency Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya
    05.12.2017 [23:12]
    His Excellency Mr Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland
    05.12.2017 [10:25]
    His Highness Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand