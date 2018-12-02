Your Highness, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the United Arab Emirates. Sincerely, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 29 November, 2018

AZERTAG.AZ : His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

