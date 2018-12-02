His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
AzerTAg.az
02.12.2018
Your Highness,
I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the United Arab Emirates.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 November, 2018
