    His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

    11.10.2017 [21:36]

    Your Majesty,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, it is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best, robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 9 October, 2017

