His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain
AzerTAg.az
11.10.2017 [21:36]
Your Majesty,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, it is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.
On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best, robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 9 October, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.10.2017 [15:06]
03.10.2017 [10:45]
02.10.2017 [20:56]
30.09.2017 [21:22]
MULTIMEDIA
11.10.2017 [16:09]
10.10.2017 [17:46]
11.10.2017 [20:48]
11.10.2017 [17:05]
11.10.2017 [14:24]
11.10.2017 [19:42]
11.10.2017 [18:36]
11.10.2017 [18:18]
11.10.2017 [15:42]
10.10.2017 [11:29]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
11.10.2017 [10:08]
10.10.2017 [10:53]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note