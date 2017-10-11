His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, it is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best, robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 October, 2017