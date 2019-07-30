    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

    30.07.2019 [09:43]

    Your Majesty,

    Dear brother,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national day of the Kingdom of Morocco, Throne Day.

    I believe that relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco will continue to develop and expand in line with the will of our peoples.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Morocco everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 26 July, 2019

