Incoming Kazakh ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijan`s FM

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country Serzhan Abdykarimov.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Serzhan Abdykarimov on his appointment as Ambassador of brotherly Kazakhstan and wished him every success in the future activities.

The sides hailed the close relations between the two countries in political, cultural and other spheres. The sides also stressed the importance of further development of economic and trade spheres between the two countries.

Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov emphasized the crucial role of Azerbaijan in the region gained due to the wise development strategy laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The ambassador also noted the importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan. While touching upon the successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries, he said that these activities will be continued in the future.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his thanks to Kazakhstan for its principled position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demonstrated in the international organizations, the constant support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov presented a copy of his credentials to Elmar Mammadyarov.