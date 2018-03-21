    • / POLITICS

    International law expert: Electoral environment is sufficiently democratic in Azerbaijan

    21.03.2018 [15:55]

    Baku, March 21, AZERTAC

    “The electoral environment in Azerbaijan is sufficiently democratic, which is a natural process for the country that accepts and follows all the norms and principles of the international law,” the youngest member of the Warsaw City Council, international law expert Anna Maria Rozek has told “sechki-2018.az” website. “In general, Azerbaijan is a stable country which enjoys high living standards.”

    The law expert noted that the presidential elections are a historic event for each country.

    “These elections determine how the country will develop from the political and economic points of view and build its international relations. Certainly, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will both determine the future of the country and point the way towards further development, " Maria Rozek added.

