Iranian FM, Azerbaijani deputy PM discuss economic ties

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has told Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev that energy and transportation are two main fields which the two countries can use to enhance their economic cooperation, according to IRNA.

The top Iranian diplomat met with the Azerbaijani official in Tehran on Wednesday.

Mustafayev, who also heads the Azerbaijani side of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee with Iran, is visiting Tehran to follow up agreements previously reached by the two sides and discuss further cooperation.

Amirabdollahian referred to the current trip of Iran’s First Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad to Azerbaijan, which is taking place simultaneously with Shahin Mustafayev’s visit to Tehran, saying that the visits indicate that the two countries are determined to expand their cooperation in all areas.

The Iranian minister expressed satisfaction over the growth of trade exchanges between the two sides in the past eight months as well as the implementation of a project to swap Turkmenistan’s gas to Azerbaijan via Iran.

Referring to that, Amirabdollahian said that energy and transportation sectors are two main fields that Tehran and Baku can use to boost their economic cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Deputy PM, on his part, said that top officials of the two countries have the political will to boost mutual cooperation and stressed their role in achieving that goal.