Baku, July 28, AZERTAC The Italy men`s volleyball team have bagged gold medals at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after beating Belgium 3-0 in the final game. In a third place game, Russia overcame Belarus 3-1. In a fifth place game, the Czech Republic defeated Bulgaria 3-0, while in a seventh place Germany beat Azerbaijan 3-1.

AZERTAG.AZ : Italy men’s volleyball team win gold at EYOF Baku 2019

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter