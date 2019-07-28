    • / SPORTS

    Italy men’s volleyball team win gold at EYOF Baku 2019

    28.07.2019 [12:29]

    Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

    The Italy men`s volleyball team have bagged gold medals at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku after beating Belgium 3-0 in the final game.

    In a third place game, Russia overcame Belarus 3-1.

    In a fifth place game, the Czech Republic defeated Bulgaria 3-0, while in a seventh place Germany beat Azerbaijan 3-1.

