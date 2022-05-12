Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 23 medals from Turkiye

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed a clutch of 23 medals, including five golds at the International U17 Victory Cup tournament held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 9-11. The gold medals came from Faraim Mustafayev (55 kg), Seymur Gasimov (65 kg), Vasif Baghirov (48 kg), Ilyas Isayev (65 kg) and female wrestler Elvina Karimzade (43 kg).

