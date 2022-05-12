  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 23 medals from Turkiye

    12.05.2022 [10:30]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed a clutch of 23 medals, including five golds at the International U17 Victory Cup tournament held in Antalya, Turkiye, on May 9-11.

    The gold medals came from Faraim Mustafayev (55 kg), Seymur Gasimov (65 kg), Vasif Baghirov (48 kg), Ilyas Isayev (65 kg) and female wrestler Elvina Karimzade (43 kg).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 23 medals from Turkiye
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [14:36]
    Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic named 2021-22 Kia Most Valuable Player
    12.05.2022 [12:13]
    FIFA formally opens investigation into Byron Castillo case
    12.05.2022 [10:08]
    Ajax crowned champions of Dutch Eredivisie for 36th time
    12.05.2022 [09:17]
    Inter Milan clinch Italian Cup with 4-2 victory over Juventus in final
    Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 23 medals from Turkiye Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers bring home 23 medals from Turkiye