Kestutis Jankauskas: Talks on Azerbaijan-EU agreement underway

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

“The talks on the signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU are underway,” said head of the European Union delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas at an event marking the International Migrants Day in Baku.

Jankauskas underlined that the EU implements joint projects with Azerbaijan`s State Migration Service and State Border Service.

“We want more Europeans to visit Azerbaijan and more Azerbaijanis to visit Europe. We`d like to widen our cooperation in this way,” he added.