    Liverpool win 2022 English FA Cup

    16.05.2022 [09:58]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Liverpool were crowned the 2022 English FA Cup as they beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The Reds won the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since 2006 and claimed it for the eighth time in history.

    The full time in the final was 0-0. So the penalty shootout decided the winning team at London's Wembley Stadium.

    German manager Jurgen Klopp's men were the victors after Greek left back Konstantinos Tsimikas converted his penalty successfully.

    Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Mason Mount missed their penalties.

    At Liverpool, Senegalese star Sadio Mane was the only Reds player to miss his team's fifth penalty.

