    Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits off Japan`s Fukushima coast

    14.05.2021 [11:47]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday morning, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

    The quake hit at a depth of 40 km, the agency said.

