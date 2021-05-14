Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits off Japan`s Fukushima coast

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday morning, according to Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake hit at a depth of 40 km, the agency said.

