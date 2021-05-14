Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits off Japan`s Fukushima coast
14.05.2021 [11:47]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday morning, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake hit at a depth of 40 km, the agency said.
