    Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

    12.12.2020 [12:42]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 17th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    AZERTAC presents the post.

    “Today, December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who had exceptional merits in the development of the independent Azerbaijan. I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”

