Military unit of Azerbaijan’s Land Forces holds meeting on results of first quarter of training year

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

A meeting on the results of the first quarter of the training year 2022 was held in one of the military units of the Land Forces, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At first, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

In the course of the meeting, reports on the work done and tasks accomplished during the quarter were heard, and the implemented reforms, the state of combat readiness, logistics, military discipline, and military service were analyzed.

It was noted that during the reporting period, the Azerbaijan Army conducted various types of military exercises and combat training, increased the combat capability and the professionalism of the military personnel.

Construction work has been carried out in the military units deployed in the liberated territories, new military facilities have been commissioned, and important steps have been taken to improve the social and living conditions of military personnel.

Instructions on the planned conduct of educational work, further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support were given during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the instructions of the Minister of Defense on the implementation of tasks assigned within the framework of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the further improvement of combat duty and combat capability of the troops were delivered to the command staff.