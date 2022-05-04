  • HOMEPAGE
    Monument to prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad to be unveiled in Turkiye

    04.05.2022 [10:06]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    “A monument to the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, great poet and public figure Ahmad Javad will be unveiled in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye”, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Turkiye mde a post on its official Twitter account.

    The unveiling ceremony will take place on May 5, at 11:00.

