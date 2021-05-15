New bridge over Bum River and road to Bum settlement in Gabala district inaugurated after renovation VIDEO

Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC

A new bridge over the Bum River on the second kilometer of the Bum-Tikanli-Abrikh highway, which separates 11 residential settlements with a population of 20,000 people from the district center and other settlements and a 2km highway to Bum settlement in Gabala district have been inaugurated after the renovation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the new bridge, which is 310 meters in length and 9 meters in width, and the road.

Sabuhi Abdullayev, Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority: Mr. President, please let me thank you on behalf of the 20,000 people living in the 11 villages on the other side of this bridge.

President Ilham Aliyev: How did they connect to the city before?

Sabuhi Abdullayev: The connection of these 20,000 people was completely cut off.

President Ilham Aliyev: How did they get to the city? Did they cross the river?

Sabuhi Abdullayev: The width of the river bed is 703 meters. It is one of our most dangerous mountain rivers, and the water levels here are very high.

President Ilham Aliyev: When, in fall and winter?

Sabuhi Abdullayev: Yes. We channeled this water into pipes. A heavy rain would wash it away. People had to cover 30-35 kilometers to get to the district center.

The implementation of this project plays an important part in providing employment and establishing a connection with the district center.

Sabuhi Abdullayev: Mr. President, when attending the opening of the Olympic Center back in 2011, you told us to expand the city in this direction.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, in terms of urban development.

Sabuhi Abdullayev: After that, we built a Vocational Training Center, kindergarten No. 1 and a fire station on this side. Now, by another order of yours, a 160-bed hospital is under construction on an area of 5 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev: Is it a hospital under construction?

Sabuhi Abdullayev: Yes, a hospital compound is under construction. These people already have jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev: The city is expanding in this direction. There is already two-way communication. People have jobs.

Sabuhi Abdullayev: They can reach the center of the district in 6-8 minutes. Prior to that, they had to cover 35 kilometers. There was no travel from here during the winter months. This is why these people are always grateful to you.