    Oil prices drop on world markets

    28.09.2017 [19:22]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.12 to stand at $52.02. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.14 to trade at $57.76.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil dropped $0.48 to stand at $59.82 on the world markets.

