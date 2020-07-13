  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices drop on world markets

    13.07.2020 [13:14]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.29 to trade at $42.95, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.31 to stand at $40.24.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices drop on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.07.2020 [12:49]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.17
    11.07.2020 [11:12]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    10.07.2020 [19:06]
    IEA warns oil demand recovery at risk from virus resurgence
    10.07.2020 [14:38]
    IEA: Global oil supply falls to nine-year low in June
    Oil prices drop on world markets