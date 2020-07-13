Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
13.07.2020 [13:14]
Baku, July 13, AZERTAC
Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.29 to trade at $42.95, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.31 to stand at $40.24.
