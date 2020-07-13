Baku, July 13, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.29 to trade at $42.95, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.31 to stand at $40.24.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices drop on world markets

