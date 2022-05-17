Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
17.05.2022 [12:59]
Baku, May 17, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.01 to trade at $114.23, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.11 to stand at $114.09.
