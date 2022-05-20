Oil prices drop on world markets
20.05.2022 [11:01]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.61 to trade at $111.43, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1.36 to stand at $110.85.
