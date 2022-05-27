Oil prices drop on world markets

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC Oil prices have decreased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.31 to trade at $117.09, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.30 to stand at $113.79.

